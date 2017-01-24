This Father-Daughter Duo Singing “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” Will Instantly Make Your Day Better

Whether you're having a good day or a bad day, it can only get better by watching this adorable video of a father-daughter duo singing a duet. Four-year-old Claire Ryann Crosby has been stealing hearts ever since her dad posted a video of her singing "A Part Of Your World" from A Little Mermaid early last year. Since then, she's traveled all over America and made several of her own music videos with her family. Her most recent, however, is back to basics, with an acoustic cover of "You've Got A Friend In Me" featuring her dad, Dave Crosby. Because she's a professional, little Claire already has a studio version of this song up on her channel, but this live version is amazing in its own ways. For instance, you get all the little quirks that make watching Claire sing so enjoyable, like unscripted comments and the faint sound of her humming along with her dad. We're not the only people obsessed with this video, either. It's gone totally viral, with almost two million views on YouTube and comments like "SO PRECIOUS! Thank you so much for sharing! " and "This girl needs to be on Ellen." Until then, we'll be watching this video over and over to lift our spirits.
Advertisement