If you adored Downton Abbey, there's a good chance you're hooked on Netflix's The Crown. The costumes, the accents, the high-society drama — there's plenty of overlap. Now the shows are about to share something else. Radio Times reports that Downton Abbey alum Matthew Goode is joining season 2 of The Crown — and his role is juicy.
According to the Radio Times, Goode — who portrayed Lady Mary's eventual husband Henry Talbot on the PBS period drama — will play Antony Armstrong-Jones, better known as Lord Snowdon. Snowdon was a real person who made a name for himself as a society photographer and filmmaker. Where does he fit in here? Well, he also played husband to Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret. The couple wed in 1960, and divorced after a scandal-filled marriage in 1978. During season 1 of the series, Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) enters a controversial relationship with Peter Townsend (Ben Miles), only to end her romance due to pressures from the royal family. In real life, Margaret marries Snowdon not long after the end of her relationship with Townsend. Their hasty marriage was clouded with rumors of affairs and other tabloid-worthy drama. The news that Goode would portray Margaret's onetime husband comes mere weeks after the real-life Snowdon's death. The photographer died in his home January 13 at the age of 86. Goode's new role promises a very intriguing season 2 — one that can't get here fast enough.
According to the Radio Times, Goode — who portrayed Lady Mary's eventual husband Henry Talbot on the PBS period drama — will play Antony Armstrong-Jones, better known as Lord Snowdon. Snowdon was a real person who made a name for himself as a society photographer and filmmaker. Where does he fit in here? Well, he also played husband to Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret. The couple wed in 1960, and divorced after a scandal-filled marriage in 1978. During season 1 of the series, Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) enters a controversial relationship with Peter Townsend (Ben Miles), only to end her romance due to pressures from the royal family. In real life, Margaret marries Snowdon not long after the end of her relationship with Townsend. Their hasty marriage was clouded with rumors of affairs and other tabloid-worthy drama. The news that Goode would portray Margaret's onetime husband comes mere weeks after the real-life Snowdon's death. The photographer died in his home January 13 at the age of 86. Goode's new role promises a very intriguing season 2 — one that can't get here fast enough.
Advertisement