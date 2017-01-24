The Americans‘ First Season 5 Teaser Gives Us Clues Into Paige’s Future

The Americans is coming back to FX on Tuesday, March 7. And based on the trailer, something new may be in store for Paige. It shows her and some classmates walking home from school as fighter jets fly up ahead. Even as her friends cower, Paige stoically walks on. Does this mean she's embracing a role as a Soviet spy? Showrunner Joel Fields told TV Line that this decision "will certainly continue to affect and, in a lot of ways, propel the key issues in the family dynamics. But how? Well, we shall see." According to a synopsis shared by Uproxx, Paige's relationship with Matthew will intensify, as will Philip and Elizabeth's. And, of course, the season will continue to follow the conflict between the U.S. and Russia. "In the new season of FX’s drama The Americans," it reads, "the arranged marriage of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings grows more passionate and genuine in the midst of the escalating Cold War, Paige’s budding romance with Matthew, the son of their neighbor, FBI Agent Stan Beeman, further complicates matters since Stan — Philip’s best friend — remains the greatest threat to the Jennings’ safety."
