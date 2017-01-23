Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati became a new mom this weekend. The reality star announced that she gave birth to her first child on Friday, a boy with boyfriend Jermaine Jackson, Jr. "We gave birth to our precious son on January 20th 2017," Rahmati captioned a sweet Instagram of Jackson and herself. "His name is Soltan Jackson and we are completely in Love with him. Mami, Baby, and Daddy are all doing well." The Iranian-American reality star added, "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your well wishes and prayers. We are literally in heaven with our precious Soltan." The 40-year-old, who first announced her pregnancy with Jackson in October, told Us Weekly in a statement via her rep, "Our lives have completely changed for the better. Jermaine and I brought our precious love home last night. Our families are completely overjoyed."
