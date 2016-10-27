Happy news for this reality star. On Thursday, People confirmed Shahs Of Sunset star Asa Soltan is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jermaine Jackson, Jr. According to the report, Soltan is currently six months pregnant, and feels "amazing."
The Bravo reality show follows Soltan and her fellow Iranian-American friends who must find the line between pleasing their traditional families and setting out on their own path in Los Angeles. Though Soltan is a regular on the series, Jackson only made one appearance on the series in 2012. However, Jackson is famous in his own right: he is the son of former Jackson 5 member Jermaine Jackson, and therefore the nephew of Janet and Michael Jackson.
Says father-to-be Jackson of his reality star girlfriend: "Asa is an incredible person; she will be a wonderful mother."
A pregnancy was definitely in the cards for Soltan and Jackson. She told The Daily Dish in June of 2016 that the couple planned to start a family:
"We talked about all those things and we're both really excited to experience everything together, including marriage and children. And, I think, when the time is right for us, we'll definitely [see what happens]." We now know that, at the time of the interview, Soltan was already pregnant!
She isn't the only person pregnant with a Jackson baby. In October 2016, Janet Jackson confirmed that she was pregnant with her own baby.
