10 Movies You Totally Forgot Came Out 10 Years Ago

Can you believe it's been a full decade since Superbad hit theaters? Or that you've grown 10 years older since you first saw Bridge to Terabithia? It's hard to believe, but a lot of our favorite flicks are turning the big 1-0 this year.
We're super excited for 2017's upcoming films — Pitch Perfect 3, The Last Jedi, and Beauty and the Beast definitely have our attention. But sometimes, it's fun to watch movies for the nostalgia factor, too. Who doesn't still refer to Christopher Mintz-Plasse as McLovin? And we'll never stop quoting Allison Janney's best lines from Juno.
It's amazing how pop culture touchstones, like our favorite old movies, help to put the passage of time into perspective. Click through to have crazy flashbacks remembering these favorites from 2007.