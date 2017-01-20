Already Gave Up On Your Resolutions? Here’s How To Deal

If you made a decision about yourself or your life that does not support you in moving forward, can you allow yourself to forgive any judgments you may have made against yourself, or against another person? It could be "I forgive myself for judging myself for trusting too much," "I forgive someone else for not listening," "I forgive someone else for not taking enough time to review everything," or "I forgive myself for wanting things to turn out differently." In this forgiveness, experience a new sense of letting go. In this letting go, there is relaxation, a new surge of energy that's coming to you, a new enthusiasm, revitalizing you and renewing you to move forward from this experience. Knowing that you've become wiser and richer in your experience of this situation. Knowing that life is for you. Everything that happens is for your growth, your learning, and for you to know that you can access deeper, wiser parts of yourself. In this deep acceptance right now, you start to experience a sense that you're not alone and you're anchored in your strength, in your clarity, and in your wisdom to move forward. Tuning into yourself, receive the guidance of what it is that you need to do next, what action you need to take. With new enthusiasm, you see yourself opening new doors that lead you to new vistas, being so supported by yourself, by others, and by your own spirit, you fill yourself with gratitude, you bless the past and release it. You now experience a newfound freedom, and how wonderful it is to let go of any burdens or disappointments. You return to your heart, your center, and your wholeness. When you're ready, you stretch your neck, shake your shoulders, wriggle your fingers and toes, take a deep breath, open your arms. Give yourself a big hug for your willingness to let go and be free; smile inside and out, radiating joy. When you're ready, open your eyes, have a sip of water to ground yourself, and you're ready to move on with your life.



Excerpted from Wake Up To The Joy Of You: 52 Meditations and Practices for a Calmer, Happier Life Copyright © 2016 by Agapi Stassinopoulos. Published by Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC