This Is Why Valium Is Trending On Twitter

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown promptly fired back, telling Roberts, "I hope this doesn't set the tone for the session... I just can’t quite believe that he would say that to a distinguished senator. This is outrageous." To which Roberts retorted, "I don't know about 'outrageous,' but I think just a little pinprick of humor might help this committee from time to time." For those who may be unfamiliar, Valium is a sedative that is used to treat conditions such as muscle spasms, seizures, and even anxiety. For Roberts to use it as the punchline of a joke furthers the stigma of psychiatric medication and sets us back by contributing to the overall stigma against mental health disorders. Elsewhere on Twitter, users began commenting on the situation, some with their own "pinprick of humor."