Josh Gad & A Dog’s Purpose Director Respond To Animal Cruelty Accusations

@joshgad Thank you so much for speaking out & for your continued support ❤️ Stay strong ?— PETA (@peta) January 19, 2017
I have been a lifelong animal lover and A DOG’S PURPOSE is my third film about dogs. The animals’ safety was of utmost priority.— lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017
for both myself and everyone on the set. I have been a lifelong animal lover and A DOG’S PURPOSE is my third film about dogs.— lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017
We were all committed to providing a loving, respectful and safe environment for all the animals in the film.— lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017
what the FUCK do not go see A Dog's Purpose, they literally abused a dog during filming to make a movie glorifying dogs I'm so pissed— kayla (@goatbabies_) January 18, 2017
Me two hours ago: omg so excited to see A Dog's Purpose I'm gonna cry lol— Alexis (@alexisclairefit) January 19, 2017
Me now: pic.twitter.com/dk1LpkJH7d
Breaks my heart that I won't be seeing "A Dog's Purpose" because the film makers chose to abuse the dogs in the films. #BoycottADogsPurpose— Shelby (@_ShelbyJ) January 18, 2017