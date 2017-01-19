While virtual-reality porn is making strides, there's definitely still something missing from the experience. One company is out to make those virtual sessions a little more realistic with the OhRoma, a mask that brings scent to VR porn. "Quite simply, OhRoma takes the virtual reality experience to the next level," Daron Lundeen, president of CamSoda told TechCrunch. "It’s unlike anything anyone has ever experienced before, delivering a heightened sensation of pure unadulterated ecstasy, allowing them to completely immerse themselves in the experience, and we’re excited for our fans to try it out."
CamSoda developed the OhRoma and told CNET that the mask is compatible with the two most popular VR headsets, the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive. To use the OhRoma, you just insert a few cartridges — the mask holds up to three at a time — and control the scent via Bluetooth tech and a phone app. Imagine the scent of freshly baked Funfetti cake when you pull up your sploshing vids. Maybe you're into the smell of perfume and power suits when you're opting for some '90s throwback Color Me Badd-inspired porn. CamSoda claims that the available scents are "proven to excite, arouse and, ultimately, climax." What's on the menu? Body odor, panties, the vague "fragrances," and a slew of other options. With 30 in total, you can scent just about every situation and give your porn that extra layer of realism. The OhRoma is priced at $69.99 (Is that a coincidence?) and is available now (link NSFW).
