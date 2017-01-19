Hollywood Is Making A Lisa Frank Movie

Break out the rainbows and unicorns and sprinkles: Lisa Frank is getting her own movie. Entertainment Weekly reports that the designer is working on a feature film blending live action and animation. Producer Jon Shestack of Air Force One , Waiting, and Dan in Real Life fame will help Frank make the leap from exuberant illustrator to box-office success. "I have always wanted to do a feature film that brings the world of Lisa Frank to life,” Frank said in a statement to EW. “We have so much backstory on our characters and they have been alive in my imagination since the beginning.”
Advertisement
“Lisa Frank’s world is cheerful, it’s optimistic, it’s hip, but it is without snark,” Shestack added. “It’s just sort of impossible to scowl when you’re smiling, and why would you want to? I’m so stoked to be part of this.” Plot details have yet to be revealed, but we're imagining some hot pink kittens trying to save their favorite cupcake factory from being shut down, or something along those lines. One thing's for sure: It won't be filmed in black and white.
Advertisement