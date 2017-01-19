On Tuesday, Steve Carell tweeted some surprising news: that The Office is coming back.
Fans were beside themselves.
@SteveCarell Don't toy with me... pic.twitter.com/RWlbBymw4x— Bear Parker (@Bearskopff) January 18, 2017
But their excitement came to a rapid halt when he confessed he'd made a "typo" and meant to say "Will & Grace."
Considering that those two titles sound nothing alike, it's safe to say that was not in fact a typo but a cruel, cruel joke. Office enthusiasts felt let down, to say the least.
@DiGiornoPizza @SteveCarell look at what you did pic.twitter.com/8hcjgvktZh— trash (@jungwirthbaby) January 18, 2017
People have been calling for an Office reboot since before this happened, though there aren't any signs of that dream coming to fruition.
I really wish they would reboot the office so we could all see @jennafischer and @johnkrasinski together again ??— Skeeet? (@SkeeeterD) January 8, 2017
The Office needs a reboot on netflix. we need more michael scott. #GoldenGlobes— Todd Poole (@ToddWrstNameEvr) January 9, 2017
Carell wasn't lying about one thing, though. Will & Grace really is being rebooted on NBC. But that's not enough to console all the Twitter users who got their hopes up.
Advertisement
At least Jim Halpert approves of the joke.
.@stevecarell We see you. #TheOffice pic.twitter.com/jqgihEnZ8J— The Office (@theofficenbc) January 18, 2017
Advertisement