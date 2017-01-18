Fun fact: Every four years, an inaugural luncheon is held for the newly instated president by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. The Committee's website explains that the luncheons provide an opportunity for speeches, gift presentations, and toasts. No matter how you feel about the incoming president, this luncheon is happening, just as is has since 1879, so we might as well discuss what kind of food will be served. According to GrubStreet, Donald Trump and guests will be served a seafood course of Maine lobster and Gulf shrimp with a saffron sauce and peanut crumbles. Next, he'll get grilled Seven Hills Angus beef in a dark chocolate and juniper jus. The beef will be served with a side of potato gratin. For dessert, chocolate soufflé with cherry vanilla ice cream. Since the meal is held to honor president-elect Donald Trump, each part will, of course, be eaten with a fork. Even the champagne. (Okay, okay maybe not the Champagne.) Though there are countless differences between the president-elect and President Obama, their inaugural menus actually look pretty similar. The 57th inaugural luncheon, held in 2013, also had a first-course seafood dish, a main meat dish, and a dessert. Specifically, the Obamas feasted on steamed lobster and New England clam chowder, hickory grilled bison accompanied by a red potato horseradish cake and Hudson Valley apple pie with sour cream ice cream. You can explore the menus of the last nine inaugural luncheons, here. You'll learn plenty of strangely fascinating presidential food facts — like, that in 1985, Reagan ate veal medallions — and it will be a great distraction from whatever it is you happen to be procrastinating.
Advertisement