Grey's Anatomy has had its fair share of pregnancies amongst the staff of Seattle Grace, yet news that a doc might be with child is still a major TV shakeup. Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo on the ABC series, is having a baby in real life, and it's making some fans speculate whether her character may also be pregnant. TVLine has the scoop, and the news might relieve fans who aren't totally on the Jo/Alex bandwagon. According to Luddington's interview with TVLine, Grey's Anatomy has yet to put a Jo pregnancy on the table. Luddington told the site, “As of right now they are definitely hiding [the pregnancy]." Remember when Scandal put Kerry Washington's pregnant tummy behind every potted plant in the White House? Hopefully, Luddington's pregnancy will be tackled in a way that's just a little more subtle. However, the actress is quick to point out that just because Jo isn't currently pregnant doesn't mean she won't ever be. This is Grey's Anatomy, after all — what isn't fair game? Luddington tells TVLine: “We have a lot more episodes to go this season, and these things can get sprung on us at a table read, so I really can’t say for sure if it will stay that way.” Keep your eyes peeled for any tell-tale TV pregnancy tropes.
