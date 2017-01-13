The Creator Of Period Panties Just Revolutionized Your Period Again

According to a press release, RETA is made from medical-grade silicone and is about the same size as a tube of lipstick. That means that you can tote it around with you, and when you're done inserting your tampon, all you have to do is wash it and it's ready to go all over again. With two years of development behind it, Thinx hopes that the new applicator will eliminate the need for the one-time-use disposable options that you're used to (it's supposed to last about 10 years). The brand states that "20 billion menstrual products end up in landfills every year." Tampon applicators alone account for 7 billion. You're probably wondering why a period panty company would introduce tampons, but Thinx is quick to mention that not everyone's comfortable with period panties and menstrual cups. Plus, Thinx also developed its own line of tampons (two styles are available for light and heavy days) that you can use with RETA, though the company confirmed to us that you'll be able to use your favorite brand with the applicator.