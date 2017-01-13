Lisa Vanderpump Gave Katie Maloney A Very NSFW Bridal Shower Gift

This isn't the kind of bridal shower gift you'd want to open in front of your grandma. Monday's episode of Vanderpump Rules will feature Katie Maloney's bridal shower, ahead of her wedding to Tom Schwartz. The event, which actually took place in July, seems like a pretty fun time, based on the Instagram photos from the festivities. Maloney rocked a flower crown, and it looks like she and her co-stars had a blast celebrating her relationship. But Lisa Vanderpump, who officiated Maloney and Schwartz's wedding, gave the bride a decidedly NSFW present at the shower. In a clip from Monday's episode shared by Us Weekly, Vanderpump is seen giving Maloney a blowup doll named "Cougar Katie." The gift isn't the most conventional, but it looks like Maloney loved the gag. She even noted that the doll resembles a cross between her and Vanderpump. (Which is a little creepy, but maybe everyone wants a blowup doll that looks like them and their bestie?) It's great to see how close Vanderpump and Maloney continue to be, even if their friendship is a bit nontraditional. We can't wait to see more from the shower when the episode airs next week; in the meantime, check out the clip below.
