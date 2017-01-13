Vatican McDonald’s Will Partner With Charity To Feed The Homeless

A controversial McDonald's located in a Vatican-owned property near St. Peter's Square will help to feed the homeless, the Local reports. As far as we know, this is not a Young Pope tie-in. But we rule nothing out! "It's a controversial, perverse decision to say the least," Cardinal Elio Sgreccia told La Repubblica of the McDonald's opening. He and others felt that the spot should have been used to help the needy. Of course, the idea of the Catholic church denouncing a colonizing chain of franchises that often infiltrates the poorest areas of the world for its own motives is intensely ironic. Like, the most ironic. The location will function almost as do churches, providing meals to the homeless starting January 16. McDonald's is partnering with Medicina Solidale to distribute 1,000 meals each Monday. The meals will include a double cheeseburger, apple slices, and a bottle of water. The move will be familiar to the Catholic Church, as Pope Francis held a pizza party for the homeless last September.
Advertisement