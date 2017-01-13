Moonlight Star Mahershala Ali Vows To Give Baby A “Simpler” Name

Golden Globe nominee and Oscar hopeful Mahershala Ali talked baby names on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night.



Specifically, the Moonlight star got candid with the host about what he will not be doing: naming his kid something complicated. Kimmel asked, "You...you can't name your kid Doug, right?" "No. But we’re looking to do something simpler. My wife’s name is Amatus-sami [Karim]…But we’re going to do something a little bit simpler for our child,” he said laughing. Though, nothing too simple Ali explained, who's wife's due date is near the date of the Oscars. Kimmel and his wife [Molly McNearney] are expecting baby number two around the same time and revealed "Pineapple" to be a possible name. Based from Ali's adorable but disapproving expression, we can rest assured he and his wife's name selection won't that simple. Check out the hilarious exchange below.