When you become an Olympic medalist at age 16, what do you do next? How does life get better? Well, if you're Laurie Hernandez, you join Dancing with the Stars, write your first book... and snag a role on your favorite TV show of all time. Hernandez appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to talk about DWTS, her nonexistent dating life, and her plans for 2017, including the release of her upcoming memoir I Got This: To Gold and Beyond, out later this month. Then DeGeneres pivoted the conversation to Hernandez's TV obsession, Law & Order: SVU. "I love Law & Order! Mariska Hargitay, she's amazing. She's the best," the gymnast said, "And I know the theme song by heart." Then, DeGeneres revealed a special surprise: a prerecorded video message from Hargitay herself, along with costar Ice-T. Hargitay told Hernandez that she "pretty much rocked our world" with her gold and silver medal-winning performances at the Rio Summer Olympics. "We are in awe of you and you are just an inspiration to girls everywhere," Hargitay said. The actress added that they'd love to have Hernandez on set — not just to watch from behind the camera, but to play a guest-starring role herself. "I want to see the gold medal!" Ice-T joked. Of course, Hernandez was ecstatic and speechless. As for us? We're going to start brainstorming roles for the teen's TV debut.