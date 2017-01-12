You won't have to wait for season 7 of Game of Thrones to see Maisie Williams being a badass. Netflix has just dropped a trailer for the streaming platform's new original film, and it looks awesome. The new movie, titled iBoy and based on the book of the same name by Kevin Brooks, is essentially a superhero story, but with a very modern spin. When Tom (Bill Milner) gets shot, the incident leaves bits of a cell phone in his brain. Those pieces essentially turn Tom's brain into a computer, and he's able to access things that he never could before. He uses his newfound powers to fight the gangs terrorizing his city, and, like any good superhero, does so in secret. Williams plays Lucy, Tom's friend (and potential love interest) who holds her own in terms of vigilante justice. In the trailer, she confronts baddies herself, pointing a gun in their faces instead of Arya Stark's preferred sword. Fans of Williams — or modern-day superhero flicks — can watch the new movie when it streams on Netflix beginning January 27. Check out the trailer, below.
