One of Debbie Reynolds' most iconic films will receive new life on the big screen. Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies, and Warner Bros. are teaming up to bring Singin' In The Rain back to theaters. The TCM Big Screen Classics series is kicking off the yearly event with the 1952 movie musical, starring the recently-passed Reynolds as well as Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor.
Revisiting this Hollywood classic is the perfect celebration of Reynolds' legacy — and what better way to see it than in a theater, as it was intended?
Singin' In The Rain was Reynolds' first major film role, and the one that catapulted her to star status. Appropriately, her first movie was about the movies: in the film, Reynolds plays an actress who must dub over the voice of a popular silent film star when her movie gets converted into a "talkie." Fans who go see the film in one of the 700 select movie theaters will be treated to specially-produced commentary from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz before and after the feature. You can purchase tickets for the movie, which will screen on Sunday, January 15, and Wednesday, January 18, at Fathom Events.
