Anna Kendrick Might Play A Female Santa Claus In This Disney Movie

Christmas may have passed, but Disney's already planning next year's holiday cheer. Entertainment Weekly reports that Anna Kendrick is being considered for the starring role in a movie about Santa Claus's daughter, In Nicole (the female variation of St. Nick), the protagonist performs her retired dad's duties when her brother backs out. Marc Lawrence, Miss Congeniality's writer, wrote the script and will direct the movie, according to Variety. Suzanne Todd, the producer of Bad Moms, the most recent Alice in Wonderland movies, and the Austin Powers movies, will produce it. The team holds a lot of potential, and the movie could give Kendrick the chance to flex her acting chops. Her quirky, sassy comedic style makes her a perfect choice for the job. She has the kind of voice made to spread holiday cheer, so we hope Nicole gets a song or two. And she's tiny enough to make it down anyone's chimney. Plus, Mrs. Claus is great and all, but it's about time we saw a woman in the Santa Claus story do more than bake cookies.
