Will Smith Teaming With Tim Burton To Remake A Disney Classic

Michael Hafford
For some reason, Will Smith is reportedly in talks to star in Tim Burton's live-action adaptation of Dumbo. The film, written by Transformers writer Ehren Kruger, will follow in the tradition of movies like Maleficent, Alice in Wonderland, and the upcoming 101 Dalmations. Fan reaction was perplexed.
Smith's career has hit a bit of slick patch, as his last few movies have been bombs to varying degrees. Collateral Beauty rode it's bizarre title to a relative no-show at the holiday box office. Suicide Squad grossed $325 million, but fell short of both profit and critical ambitions. Concussion failed to make its money back, and the less said about Focus the better. So perhaps Smith is looking to get his box office mojo back before the premiere of Bad Boys for Life. To wit: Burton's Alice in Wonderland, Deadline reports, grossed $1.02 billion. Still, Burton hasn't made a good movie since Ed Wood and Will Smith has seen his formerly supernova-star turn into something of a red dwarf. Also, what is he going to play? The elephant? A malevolent circus owner? Will we be, uh, treated to another Jaden Smith performance? The world waits with bated breath.
