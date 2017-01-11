This Glitter Nail Trend Is the At-Home Mani You’ve Been Waiting For

The only thing better than sparkly, multi-colored flecks on your fingertips is not having to sit in a salon chair for hours to get it done. This look is super easy to DIY and only requires a bottle of clear nail polish and as many glittery shades you can hold in both hands. Concentrate the color at the tip of the nail, then sweep one or two strokes of the glitter toward the middle. Seal with a top coat and you’re done. Best part: You'll never see a shred of evidence on your clothes the next morning.