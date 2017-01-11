You can buy the most expensive flowers and serve the most delicious food, but if you really want people to remember your wedding, you have to get a little dirty. Couple Lindsay Pergola and Rich Guarini did just that, making sure their wedding was one for the history books by learning the full choreography to the iconic dance from Dirty Dancing and performing it as their first dance. In case you were wondering, yes, there were smoke machines.
Half of the fun of that unforgettable scene is thanks to the music, and when the first few notes of the Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes hit began playing in the wedding ballroom, the crowd knew exactly what they were in for. However, they didn't know just how spot-on it would be. The couple really went all out, with Pergola's wedding dress mimicking the short, breezy style of Baby's in the film. As they twisted and twirled their way around the floor, onlookers eagerly filmed them. At one point, other members of the wedding party joined the dance, proving that this performance had been in the works for some time. Of course, when it comes to the Dirty Dancing dance, there's one moment everyone's waiting for: the lift. While it was a struggle in the movie, it was no big deal for Pergola and Guarini, who carried it out flawlessly. Since the video was posted, it's racked up over 62 thousand likes and over 140 thousand shares, which makes us wondering if we're about to see a new trend in 2017. One thing's for certain, though: this marriage could not have started on a better foot.
Advertisement