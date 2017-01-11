@PandaExpress Glad to know good things can come from twittersphere. Donate here: @servingourkids— The Killers (@thekillers) January 12, 2017
Update January 13, 2017: Dust off your The O.C. soundtracks and grab your chopsticks, because Panda Express and The Killers have come to a charitable agreement. The group isn't getting the lifetime supply of orange chicken that it was hoping for, but it is getting something pretty sweet out of the lyrical ordeal. Panda Express will be donating to Las Vegas Valley's Serving Our Kids, a charity that works to feed homeless youth. Originally published on January 10, 2017. Call it the sincerest form of flattery. While it's not straight-up imitation, The Killers have spotted some of its lyrics in a pretty surprising place. No, not on a poster or some bootleg merch. The group found a line from the hit "Smile Like You Mean It" (from the group's debut album, Hot Fuss.) inside a fortune cookie from Panda Express.
I'm thinkin' orange chicken for life and we'll let you off the hook for using our stuff. pic.twitter.com/3gJ9FebZVD— The Killers (@thekillers) January 8, 2017
Now that the song is stuck in your head and you're back in 2005, know that the group isn't taking legal action or seeking royalties. Instead, it's playing it cool. The above tweet was posted to the group's Twitter asking the Chinese fast-food chain for a lifetime supply of its famed orange chicken. The band's fans offered a few suggestions.
@thekillers Leave it with me, I used to know the manager, Jenny Was a Friend of Mine. ?— David Francis (@daviddjfrancis) January 9, 2017
Of course, there were lyrical puns. So many puns.
@thekillers and someone i calling my name from the back of panda express— t (@msbrighhtside) January 8, 2017
While there hasn't been a response from Panda Express yet, we're still holding out for a clever response. That seems to be what fast-food companies are going for these days.
