"I just responded 'ok,'" he told The Concord Monitor , which first reported the story. "I was in the hospital, it was a long night, and I wasn’t trying to argue with nobody about a job while my wife was in labor." If this story makes your blood boil, we're right there with you. But firing an employee for missing a shift — even if that employee had an excellent, easily verifiable reason — is perfectly legal. New Hampshire is an "at-will" employment state. Translation: "You can quit or be fired at any time for almost any reason, or even for no reason," according to the New Hampshire Bar Association . Still, it all seems pretty heartless — and apparently the community thought so, too. After Austin's story appeared in The Concord Monitor, he and his family reportedly received an outpouring of support. Sara Persechino, a former town board member and family leave advocate, even set up a GoFundMe page for the family. "I don’t think anyone should ever have to choose between their family and their job,” she told The Concord Monitor.So far, the page has raised nearly $9,000 of the $10,000 goal. The best part: Austin has also received multiple job offers, including an apprenticeship through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which he told the HuffPo he intends to pursue.