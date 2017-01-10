Attention Avocado Lovers: You Need This 3-In-1 Tool In Your Life ASAP

If you love avocado, you probably spend too much time peeling, pitting, and slicing up the creamy fruit for fancy toasts or your signature guac. The effort involved is enough to make you want to just grab a spoon and eat your avo straight from its shell. Don't get us wrong, there's absolutely nothing wrong with this method of avocado consumption, but if you're looking for an easier way to get more variety in your avo snacking, this tool from Slygap might be the answer. On the Slygap website, you can purchase a 3-in-1 avocado tool that slices, peels, and pits your favorite green fruit. The plastic blade cuts through the skin, leaving you with two perfect avo halves. From there, you can easily pull out that giant pit with three tiny built-in blades that fit the pit and lift it out with a twisting motion. Finally, the fan blades on the opposite side of the tool slice the avocado into seven perfect pieces. From there, you're free to consume your avo however you like, smash it into guacamole or throw it in a salad. The simple slicing doesn't stop at avocados. As the product description states, you can use the tool on other fruits like mangos and papaya. This all-in-one tool costs around $16, which seems pretty reasonable since it may very well become the most-used device in your kitchen.
