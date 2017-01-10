These Ice Cream Cones With Animal Faces Will Thrill Your Inner Child

It may still be too cold outside for ice cream, but you won't want to eat Eiswelt Gelato anyway. You'll just want to stare at it. The new shop, located in Westminster, California, sells adorable cones with animal faces on top, Hello Giggles reports. The noses are made out of marshmallows, the ears are ice cream scoops, and the homemade ice cream uses fresh, organic Italian ingredients. It comes in quirky flavors like taro coconut and birthday cake, and the designs include a monkey, a teddy bear, and a pile of pigs.
The adorable cast of characters celebrated New Year's in style.
Advertisement
These are cuter than any snowman we'll ever make.
They've even served ice cream emoji.
The only downside? If one of these heads ever falls off its cone, Eiswelt Gelato
will become home to the saddest kid on the planet.
will become home to the saddest kid on the planet.
Advertisement