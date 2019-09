Maybe it's just lunchtime, but we're loving this fast-food bridal party. Singaporean groom Chen Guanyou put on a Ronald McDonald costume — and got his groomsmen to dress as McDonald's French fries, an apple pie, a McFlurry, and other menu items — for his wedding day. It's part of a South Asian tradition practiced by many Chinese couples, in which the groom and his gang go through a series of challenges in order to "win" the bride, according to Mashable . Chen and co. marched to the house of the bride, Joanna Tan, in their DIY costumes. (We admire the craftiness.) Chen told Mashable that he's a McDonald's junkie and eats fast food weekly — but Joanna's far from it. "My wife hates fast food — she's very health-conscious," he said. "So if she wants to marry me, she has to accept this." It seems like Joanna had no problem accepting his junk-food obsession as long as she got to watch him make a total fool of himself. In the video below, Joanna and her bridesmaids — all dressed up in gowns — laugh at the groomsmen and put makeup on them as one of the challenges. "She knows there's no choice. And she knows I love making costumes, so it's part of me," Chen told Mashable. We bet these two will have a ton of fun on Halloween. Check out the costumes (along with the other ridiculous groomsmen challenges) in the video, which was made by Unique-Colours Creative Media