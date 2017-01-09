Story from Skin Care

Brussels Sprouts Might Be The Secret Ingredient To Hydrated Skin

Kelsey Castañon
Anyone who knows me well understands that dieting is not high on my priority list. I applaud the people who love green juice, but me? I would rather slurp spaghetti than liquid veggies. That's why I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle in other ways. For example, I walk everywhere I can and prioritize getting a full eight hours of sleep every night. And whenever I see farm-to-table ingredients in a beauty product? I immediately slather it all over. Enter: The new Bobbi Brown Remedies Skin Reviver No. 91 treatment, which is exactly like a green juice for your face. It's got all the vitamin-packed superfoods we know and love — kale! spinach! — with one extra we've yet to see sweep the skin-care world: brussels sprouts. Yep, that oft-forgotten orb in the grocery aisle is making its way into your medicine cabinet — and the benefits might be better than you think. "Like other green vegetables, brussel sprouts are rich in antioxidants," says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. "Their high levels of vitamin C could be useful in improving skin tone, texture, and fine lines and wrinkles." Antioxidants, as you know, come with a slew of benefits, experts say — like fighting free radicals from the sun, brightening skin, and canceling out environmental aggressors — so I had high hopes for this miracle elixir. The texture itself goes on like water: It's thin, permeable, and sinks in fast. But the liquid doesn't exactly smell like a handful of fresh veggies — unlike the brand's Skin Salve from the same line, which smells just like the carrot extract it contains. Instead, it has a slightly chemical scent, which takes some getting used to. Even still, after using the Skin Reviver three times per day for an entire week (recommended usage is 2-3 times per day), I can already tell the difference in my skin. Sure, it's still dry and flaky, but my complexion appears less tired than it tends to be in the winter months — like it got the burst of energy it needed. So, while its $45 price tag may seem steep in comparison to your average Liquiteria order, I know this will be the bottle I reach for whenever I need a hit of health. After all, you've gotta get your greens in somehow, amiright?
