Anyone who knows me well understands that dieting is not high on my priority list. I applaud the people who love green juice, but me? I would rather slurp spaghetti than liquid veggies. That's why I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle in other ways. For example, I walk everywhere I can and prioritise getting a full eight hours of sleep every night. And whenever I see farm-to-table ingredients in a beauty product? I immediately slather it all over. Enter: The new Bobbi Brown Remedies Skin Reviver No. 91 treatment, which is exactly like a green juice for your face. It's got all the vitamin-packed superfoods we know and love — kale! spinach! — with one extra we've yet to see sweep the skin-care world: brussels sprouts. Yep, that oft-forgotten orb in the grocery aisle is making its way into your medicine cabinet — and the benefits might be better than you think. "Like other green vegetables, brussel sprouts are rich in antioxidants," says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. "Their high levels of vitamin C could be useful in improving skin tone, texture, and fine lines and wrinkles." Antioxidants, as you know, come with a slew of benefits, experts say — like fighting free radicals from the sun, brightening skin, and cancelling out environmental aggressors — so I had high hopes for this miracle elixir. The texture itself goes on like water: It's thin, permeable, and sinks in fast. But the liquid doesn't exactly smell like a handful of fresh veggies — unlike the brand's Skin Salve from the same line, which smells just like the carrot extract it contains. Instead, it has a slightly chemical scent, which takes some getting used to. Even still, after using the Skin Reviver three times per day for an entire week (recommended usage is 2-3 times per day), I can already tell the difference in my skin. Sure, it's still dry and flaky, but my complexion appears less tired than it tends to be in the winter months — like it got the burst of energy it needed. So, while its £29.50 price tag may seem steep in comparison to your average Liquiteria order, I know this will be the bottle I reach for whenever I need a hit of health. After all, you've gotta get your greens in somehow, amiright?
