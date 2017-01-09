Chris Hemsworth attended the Golden Globes as a presenter, but if there were an award for cutest family, he'd definitely be nominated. Elsa Pataky shared an Instagram photo of the couple's two-year-old twins and four-year-old daughter watching the show on Sunday night, People reports. Their sons Tristan and Sasha are sitting side by side next to a Thor doll, and their eldest India Rose is stretching toward the TV as if she's trying to touch her dad. "Watching papa on TV," Pataky wrote. Commenters flipped out over the kids and their amazingly appropriate toy.
If that wouldn't win Hemsworth the cutest family award, he and Pataky's appearance at the ceremony might. He called her his "hot date" in another Instagram photo, and her Instagram shows them looking worried as they arrive late. Thankfully, though, it looks like he got there in time to perform for his biggest fans.
