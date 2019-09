President Obama will say his final goodbye to the White House later this month, no one seems to want him to go. This was made clear in a new video featuring stars like Kerry Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellen DeGeneres thanking the president for all he has done. The moving tribute doesn't just feature celebrities, but also regular Americans talking about their favorite Obama moments from the eight years he was in office. As you already may have guessed, you're going to need the tissues for this one. The nearly six-minute video called "Yes We Can" features Kerry Washington talking about what his first inauguration meant to her. “You felt those first three words of the Constitution, ‘We the people,’" Washington explained. "It was one of those first times in my life that I felt I was really part of that ‘We.’”