Amandla Stenberg got rid of a lot of hair and gained a whole lot of perspective in the process. Stenberg took to Instagram to show off a new look: a shaved head. This hair transformation is for an upcoming role in the movie Where Hands Touch, which focuses on the "experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany." The actress let fans know how good this new look feels. "I feel so aerodynamic now," Stenberg wrote. "I've achieved ultimate speed."
hi all- I just finished working on a film called Where Hands Touch directed by the incredible @iammaasante. The story is about the experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany. I shaved my head for the role. Feels really good. I feel so aerodynamic now. I've achieved ultimate speed. :) Hope your year is off to a good start. I know 2017 looks scary. I truly believe in the power of our words and the way we connect to each other. Sendin love your way.
Stenberg didn't want only to talk about hair, which is just another impressive addition to the actress' already inspiring beauty evolution. It's hard to believe Stenberg's only 18, right? What Stenberg wanted fans to know is that shaving one's head can be empowering. Stenberg didn't just feel strong enough to take on this powerful new role, but to take on this new year. "I know 2017 looks scary," Stenberg wrote. "I truly believe in the power of our words and the way we connect to each other. Sendin' love your way." Where Hands Touch, directed by Amma Asante, is expected to hit theaters in 2017.
