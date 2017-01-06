The Period Conversations We Wish We’d Had With Our Parents…Sort Of?

In one scene, a dad tries to figure out what a maxi-pad is — gauze maybe? Later, when his son asks how a tampon keeps the blood out exactly, he really isn’t sure. DivaCups are foreign, mysterious objects, even to the moms. In all seriousness, though, one of the first things we noticed and loved about this video was that it was not just women telling little girls about their periods. Dads talked to their sons about periods, and they also spoke to their daughters about them. Moms had these difficult conversations with their sons, too, reminding us and parents out there (and anyone watching, really) that these are not only conversations for moms and daughters to be having. Periods make the world go round, and everyone should be educated about them. And this video, while quirky and cutesy, (and at times, truly embarrassing, even for those watching), ultimately promotes the normalizing of our periods, of being okay with having them, and being able to talk about them openly. And that is definitely something we can get behind.