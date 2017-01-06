Taylor Swift's little brother, Austin, is not following in his formidable big sis' path. The 24-year-old is taking a different route to stardom, pursuing a career in acting. And his handsome, familiar face is starting to pop up in places we totally didn't expect. Swift plays a minor role in the new political comedy Embeds, executive-produced by Megyn Kelly. The show follows a team of five inexperienced young journalists covering the presidential campaign by trailing the candidates. Swift plays the boyfriend of one of the reporters, played by Kelsey Asbille. In the first trailer, below, he appears at the 25 and 45-second markers. From those quick glimpses we learn that his character is a dedicated partner who's committed to maintaining a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend while she travels across the country. (We can also confirm that he's definitely not wearing Yeezys.) This isn't Swift's first foray into acting In 2016, he played a bit role in the Pierce Brosnan-starring crime-thriller I.T. He also snagged a small part in Ben Affleck's prohibition crime-drama Live By Night, hitting theaters next week. Embeds premieres on Verizon's streaming platform go90 on January 18. We bet Tay-Tay will be watching!
Advertisement