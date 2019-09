Please Don’t Use This Meme To Try To Break Your Thumb

If you are bored, please feel free to read a book (or peruse through the Refinery29 archives). Or watch a movie. Or catch up on any of the TV shows you've told everyone that you've already seen. Please do not try to break your own thumb. That may seem like a pretty obvious statement, but apparently, it isn't quite so clear to everyone. A meme that's been floating around the internet for some time now claims to show you how to break your thumb "if you are bored," by tucking your thumb into your fist and flinging it forward to "break" the ligament. The meme gained steam, however, when a Twitter user named Ryan claimed that his friend Jon tried it, with some unfortunate results.