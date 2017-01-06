It's not surprising that Megyn Kelly would ruffle a few feathers in her transition to NBC. But who'd have thought that the anchor's departure from Fox News would threaten the future of one of the longest-running soap operas in history? A source associated with Days of Our Lives told People that Kelly's arrival at NBC could cost the show its afternoon time slot, and, therefore, its renewal for another season. According to the source, multiple stars on the show have been informed that the series will probably end after 2017. Kelly's exact role at the network hasn't been announced yet — but according to People, she has been offered multiple jobs including a daytime news and talk show. Either way, we won't see her on NBC until at least 2018; her contract with Fox ends in July and includes a six-month non-compete period following her departure. If you've never tuned into Days of Our Lives, you may be wondering what, exactly, the big deal is. Days is essentially an American institution when it comes to daytime drama. The iconic soap has been on the air since 1965, and is approaching its 13,000th episode full of scandal, romance, tragedy, and betrayal. (See: the scintillating promo below.) So if Days does end this year, at least fans will have thousands of hours to wistfully binge on.
