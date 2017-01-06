You’ll Cringe At This Waterfall Proposal Fail

It was a lovely scene for a romantic proposal: a picturesque waterfall in Maryland's Cunningham Falls State Park. Isaiah Adams and his girlfriend, Grace, were standing with the waterfall as a backdrop, being filmed. He got down on one knee, she said yes, she kissed him, and he was about to slip the engagement ring on her finger... When the ring went tumbling down into the water. You can hear her screaming, "Oh my god!" in the video below. “I was crying with happiness, but then I was crying with fear at the same time. I looked up and his face was just shock,” Grace told Inside Edition. They never found the ring. The show reports that the couple is planning to get married anyway — no word on whether they're getting a new ring. Because who needs a diamond when you have love, right? (We bet that's not what went through their minds as they saw the precious gem fall.) See the footage in the below video, and just try not to cringe. Moral of the story: When it's time to propose, don't go chasing waterfalls.
