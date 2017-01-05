How Does Your Taco Bell Order Compare To The Rest Of America?

Ah, Taco Bell. For many, it tops the list of favorite fast food spots, and chances are, if you're a TBell enthusiast, you've got your order down to a science. For instance, I'm two Soft Taco Supremes, an Enchirito, and a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco kind of gal. But, how does your standard Taco Bell meal compare to what the rest of America wants when they hit up the Tex-Mex chain? Well, thanks to Brand Eating, now you can make the comparison. Despite all the novel additions to the Taco Bell menu in 2016 — looking at you, Cheetos Quesadilla — the five most frequently ordered items were all classic staples of the menu. Coming in at number five are TB nachos. The faithful combo of chips and cheese are a safe option that we totally respect. Fourth on the list, we have the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. With this one, I take issue. Don't get me wrong, it's a delicious option, but I have never been able to understand why so many people prefer Nacho Cheese Doritos to Cool Ranch ones. It may not be a pressing issue, but since I have a platform, I'll use it as an opportunity to question the inequality of these two flavors. Back to the list. The third most popular menu item was the Bean Burrito, which BrandEating points out is a good, cheap option. Number two is the soft taco. I'm proud at least one of my go-to's made this important ranking. To top it all off, the most ordered item at Taco Bell in 2016 was the crunchy taco. Are you surprised?
Advertisement