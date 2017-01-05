Can You Spot The Hilarious Problem With This Newspaper Cover?

Depending on how much coffee you had this morning or what kind of evening you had last night, it might have taken you a second to put your Where’s Waldo hat on and spot the mistake on the cover of today’s Washington Post Express (if you looked at it, that is). But then you did, and boy, was it a big one. Around 8:30 this morning, The Washington Post Express posted a message on Facebook along with the cover of today’s newspaper, meant to be a revolutionary one about the Women’s March on Washington and how it first got its start (The Little Engine That Could, if you will). It read: “Today’a cover: The Women’s March on Washington started on Facebook. Now it’s expected to be the largest rally linked to the inauguration.” While we didn't manage to get a screen capture of that Facebook post (replete with typo, hi, we see you!), several Twitter users were quick to start saving the receipts.