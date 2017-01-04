The Moving Reason This Restaurant’s Unlikely Policy Is Going Viral

A Middle Eastern restaurant called Marché Ferdous has recently garnered a lot of attention for an unlikely policy it instated three months ago. It's not uncommon for restaurants to give out freebies once in a while, but the Montreal-based establishment is charitable on a whole other level. The eatery is now known for providing free meals to customers who can't afford them. A lot of the publicity came after a Facebook user named Sean Jalbert posted two photos of the restaurant along with a few paragraphs about his experience eating there. Take a look:
Jalbert's post, which was put on Facebook just three days ago, has been shared more than 5,260 times. One of the most remarkable parts of this restaurant's act of kindness is that the employees never ask customers to explain why they can't pay. They simply trust those seeking help and provide it.
According to BuzzFeed News, it all started because Marché Ferdous is located near a church where homeless people in the area often go. The restaurant's co-owner, Yahya Hashemi, has long been inviting them in for free meals, and it eventually morphed into an official store policy. Hashemi told BuzzFeed News that this is his way of helping his community and contributing something to a country that has given him and his family so much. It's no wonder people all over Facebook are hitting the share button.
