The Moving Reason This Restaurant’s Unlikely Policy Is Going Viral

Jalbert's post, which was put on Facebook just three days ago, has been shared more than 5,260 times. One of the most remarkable parts of this restaurant's act of kindness is that the employees never ask customers to explain why they can't pay. They simply trust those seeking help and provide it.

According to BuzzFeed News , it all started because Marché Ferdous is located near a church where homeless people in the area often go. The restaurant's co-owner, Yahya Hashemi, has long been inviting them in for free meals, and it eventually morphed into an official store policy. Hashemi told BuzzFeed News that this is his way of helping his community and contributing something to a country that has given him and his family so much. It's no wonder people all over Facebook are hitting the share button.