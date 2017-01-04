$300 on Beyoncé tix, $200 on Uggs (my feet LOVE Uggs), $5 on entemann's pound cake ??#TheBestMoneyIHaveEverSpent— ohitslaci (@missparis2010) January 4, 2017
#TheBestMoneyIHaveEverSpent Sending my son to a Jesuit College Prep HS. Worth every penny. Great education.— Kathy (@mydoggigi) January 4, 2017
My @ACLU membership in '11. #TheBestMoneyIHaveEverSpent #CardCarryingMemberOfTheACLU #GuardianOfLiberty pic.twitter.com/PRe1R61zf1— Esther | 에스더 | إستر (@EstherNMNLim) January 4, 2017
$300 for #knicks tickets, so that my brother from Italy could experience MSG. His smile was priceless. #TheBestMoneyIHaveEverSpent— Domenica (@diditheescapist) January 4, 2017
#TheBestMoneyIHaveEverSpent was on a german shepherd. I named him The Lord. Now I can truely say that The Lord is my Shepherd. pic.twitter.com/C131IG2pyG— ♫ Adriano&Paulina ♫ (@keet0007) January 4, 2017
@netflix #TheBestMoneyIHaveEverSpent pic.twitter.com/XIGrm0WTHN— M.A.X. Bennette (@MAXBennette) January 4, 2017
#TheBestMoneyIHaveEverSpent was obviously on the dankest weed I could find after purchasing my Medical Card in LA ??— Areli (@relirells) January 4, 2017
$20 bucks to a homeless comedian on the A train. He makes me laugh every time I see him. His reaction #priceless #TheBestMoneyIHaveEverSpent— Robert Anton (@robertanton) January 4, 2017