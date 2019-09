This Wine Review Is Too Funny To Be True

Some people take their wine very, very seriously. Before they open a bottle, they want to know about the wine's tannins, legs, and what it pairs well with. Others, well, we care a little less about all that and are really just looking for a wine that will help us unwind and maybe have a few laughs. If you fall into that second category, Reddit just shared the wine review you've been looking for all your life. Yesterday, a Redditor named DeletedFor posted a photo of a wine review card to the r/funny subreddit , and it looks like the type of adult beverage we need a glass of right away. Not only does it tell you what a drinker named Jeff W, thinks of the wine, but it also gives some classy pairing recommendations, we'd love to try. Check it out.