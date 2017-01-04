Feast Your Eyes On The 12 Woodsmen Of The Zodiac

Do you ever wish your horoscope was a little more rugged? Or that your astrological sign was represented not by a crab or a lion or a ram, but by the Brawny paper towel man? If you answered "yes" to either of these questions, artist Michael Sanderson's "Constellation Park" illustration series is what you're looking for.
In the series, Sanderson reimagines the 12 signs of the Zodiac as muscular outdoorsmen, including a rock climber, a forest guide, and a fisherman. These images are accompanied by tongue-in-cheek personality profiles, which provide ample nature-inspired metaphors while highlighting each sign's strengths and weaknesses.
We're not 100% sure why this exists either, but we kind of love it. Some of the fellas' poses will make you blush (hello, Sagittarius), and we're willing to bet that that's the point. This is clearly not your average astrology guide.
Click through to meet your sign's outdoorsy male counterpart and read Sanderson's cheeky astrological assessments. For Sanderson's next astrological project, might we suggest he depict women in all of their badass, outdoorsy gloriousness?