You can think whatever you want about Kylie Jenner, but you have to admit the girl knows how to hustle. After all, while she's the youngest (adult) member of the Kardashian family, she is also its second richest, Forbes reported. Jenner was included in the publication's 2017 "30 Under 30" list in the area of "Retail and E-Commerce," because of the incredible success of both her cosmetics line and apparel line with big sister Kendall Jenner. At 19, she is also the youngest person to be featured on the list this year. "The reality-TV star's Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to strength, with each incarnation of her $29 Lip Kits selling out upon release," Forbes wrote. "Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did 7 figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name to an apparel line, alongside model sister Kendall." Jenner has a long way to go to keep up with her half-sister Kim K., however. Last year, Forbes reported that the cosmetics mogul earned about $18 million while Kim earned $51 million. But then again, considering how hard Jenner works, maybe she'll close that gap sooner than we think.
