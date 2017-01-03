Cooking with Kylie is finally back. Unfortunately for die-hard fans of the celeb's sporadic internet cooking show, this time we don't get a video of the 19-year-old in her luxe kitchen walking us through every step. Still, her newest recipe is exactly what we're looking for to jumpstart our January. How did she know? In a recent post on her website, Jenner shared a recipe for the smoothie she claims to drink every single morning. She writes, "You guys, this smoothie gives me life...literally!" Since, of course, Kylie has all the hottest kitchen equipment out there, she says she uses a Vitamix to make this daily drink, but we're guessing you can use any blender if you're not quite as fancy. In the mixer, she puts one banana, frozen organic strawberries and mangos, and Erewhon orange juice. Again, we're going to say, any kind of orange juice can stand in here. If you're striving to live life more like a Kardashian/Jenner in 2017, why not start with this simple addition to your morning routine? In her post, Kylie even wrote, "You can make it too, if you want to wake up and feel like me." So who knows, with some help from this smoothie, you could soon be launching your own cosmetic line and start being accused of photoshopping pictures of your butt. Or you'll just have a healthy and delicious start to your day. That's good enough.
