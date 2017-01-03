Milka Has A New Oreo Treat That You’ll Want To Try ASAP

If you thought you were going to start off 2017 eating nothing but raw vegetables in order to recover from all those rich holiday foods, think again. Milka wants the new year to be much more exciting, which is why the brand dropped an addition to its Oreo Chocolate Candy Bars line. Milka's Oreo Choco-Mix is yet another new way to eat Oreos and more chocolate all at the same time. This treat was recently spotted in stores by JunkBanter who posted the finding on Instagram. The 6-ounce bag appears to contain a delicious mix of mini Chocolate Oreos, mini Golden Oreos, candy-coated chocolate pieces, and Milka chocolate candy buttons. According to Convenience Store News, the revved-up trail mix will make its way to shelves nationwide this month. JunkBanter found a bag at Wal-Mart, so if you're in a hurry to try it, check there first. The introduction of Oreo Choco-Mix may mean pretending that the holiday season never ended, but reality is overrated. Let's squeeze one last celebration in with Milka's newest Oreo collaboration.
