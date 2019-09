Vowed to stay away from sweets in the new year? Then please, look away. For the rest of you, we've got excellent news. For those who've adopted a treat yo self mantra — all year long — then look no more. Russell Stover has exactly what you need. The confectioner set off 2017 combining our two favorite indulgences: chocolate and Champagne.That's right you can now buy glorious little bits of milk chocolate filled with bubbly-flavored goo. The treats are available at Target for roughly $4.99 according to this adorable review . They're in the seasonal aisle, with the Valentine's Day candy, so expect this to be a limited time item. That said, it's the perfect little snack to cure a sweet tooth while binging on The OA . Stock up before they sell out!